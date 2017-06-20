On her 50th birthday, Nicole Kidman looks more beautiful than ever

Happy birthday, Nicole Kidman!

The gorgeous Australian actress turns 50 — yes, 50 — on June 20!

Happy Birthday to the classic and talented Nicole Kidman. The Academy-Award Winning actress turns 50 today! #HappyBirthdayNicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/AibRKKtLXz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2017

Kidman has been acting since she was a child and has starred in a number of Hollywood films, including “Cold Mountain,” “The Stepford Wives” and “Moulin Rouge!” She won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in “The Hours.”

She is married to country music superstar Keith Urban; they have two daughters. Kidman also has two adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.





Nicole Kidman, June 20th 1967 pic.twitter.com/d6SF8nJ3BI — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) June 20, 2017

Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady! 💖👑 💖 pic.twitter.com/dgGJDiJ5Rn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 20, 2017