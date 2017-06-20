On her 50th birthday, Nicole Kidman looks more beautiful than ever

Happy birthday, Nicole Kidman!
The gorgeous Australian actress turns 50 — yes, 50 — on June 20!
Kidman has been acting since she was a child and has starred in a number of Hollywood films, including “Cold Mountain,” “The Stepford Wives” and “Moulin Rouge!” She won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in “The Hours.”
RELATED: Keith Urban gets downright sappy over wife Nicole Kidman
She is married to country music superstar Keith Urban; they have two daughters. Kidman also has two adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.