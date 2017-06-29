This is how Kate Middleton gets her perfect hair

No matter the season, no matter the weather, Kate Middleton’s hair always looks flawless.
Despite what you may think, her go-to voluminous, bouncy blow-out is pretty easy to achieve. Kate’s hairstylist, Richard Ward, dished the dirt on how to get this fabulous look without stepping foot in a salon.
- STEP ONE: Add a mouse or a volumizing spray to the roots of your damp hair.
- STEP TWO: Blow-dry your hair 25 percent dry, then separate hair into small sections.
- STEP THREE: Using a round bristled brush, complete the blow-drying process.
- STEP FOUR: Once your hair is dry, roll small sections into velcro rollers and let sit for at least 20 minutes.
- STEP FIVE: Remove the velcro rolled and run your fingers through your hair to break up the curls.
- STEP SIX: Finish the look with a spritz of hairspray.