This is how Kate Middleton gets her perfect hair

No matter the season, no matter the weather, Kate Middleton’s hair always looks flawless.

Despite what you may think, her go-to voluminous, bouncy blow-out is pretty easy to achieve. Kate’s hairstylist, Richard Ward, dished the dirt on how to get this fabulous look without stepping foot in a salon.

  • STEP ONE: Add a mouse or a volumizing spray to the roots of your damp hair.
  • STEP TWO: Blow-dry your hair 25 percent dry, then separate hair into small sections.

  • STEP THREE: Using a round bristled brush, complete the blow-drying process.
  • STEP FOUR: Once your hair is dry, roll small sections into velcro rollers and let sit for at least 20 minutes.
  • STEP FIVE: Remove the velcro rolled and run your fingers through your hair to break up the curls.
  • STEP SIX: Finish the look with a spritz of hairspray.
