According to Conan’s secret sources, Trump is still calling Obama for job advice

The transitional period is over, and Donald Trump is officially president, meaning former President Obama can finally take a vacation without worrying about goings-on at the White House. Or can he?

The writers at “Conan” were clearly having too much fun with their sketches of Trump asking Obama for his counsel, and so they decided to have Trump call up Obama on vacation. Apparently Trump used drones to track the former president down on the golf course, which Obama wouldn’t really have much room to complain about.





Trump’s most pressing question was about the line of succession, but he wasn’t talking about himself. Instead, he wanted to know about the line of succession for the first lady, which we admit we’d never thought about.