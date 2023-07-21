Back in 2008 when Scarlett Johansson married Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson gave the couple a very creative wedding gift.

Newly-wed couples will take all kinds of gifts as they are about to start their new life together and could use some additional support as they get started. Samuel took his gift giving to the next level with a touching, 10 pounds of bees. The star believed Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson could use a wildly romantic outlet of roughly 40,000 bees to care for.

As reported by ET, Samuel shared that: “My wedding gift to them was a beehive. Scarlett was always talking about nature. So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing.” The thoughtful gift may have given the acting couple some security. If their acting careers bit the dust, they could always fall back on their trusty bee industry provided by Samuel: “They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married.”

Though the couple put in their best effort, Samuel said: “One day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s–t.” What a shame, the beehive was no more. While not proven whatsoever, it may have played a role in the failing of the marriage. Just like the bees abandoned the hive, Scarlett and Ryan followed suit, divorcing shortly after.

Since then Scarlett has been married twice. Her second marriage likely failed because they lacked a solid beehive to keep them united. By the time Scarlett came to Colin Jost she felt she had learned a lot: “I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life, because I wasn’t comfortable setting my own boundaries,” she added: “didn’t know, not only what I wanted, but what I needed from somebody else.” Obviously she just needed a man who could handle a bee hive.