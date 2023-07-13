100% ‘Woke-Free’ Ultra Right Beer Drops Satire Ad Jabbing At Bud Light (Video)

Seth Weathers, who previously was the campaign director for Donald Trump, took a swing at Bud Light and founded the Ultra Right beer company. The latest ad hits Bud Light hard.

The ad theme is based off of the old 1970’s film “Smokey and the Bandit.” Just like the movie where a truck driver sneaks illegal beer across state lines, the ad portrays Seth Weathers transporting his Ultra Right.

Seth plays the character ‘Conservative Dad’ as he sets out on his mission. After destroying a Bud Light can with a baseball bat, Conservative Dad hops in his TransAm and says: “This is an unlikely story of a fed up American who had enough of the woke beer companies and decided to do something about it. I’m on a mission, and I won’t stop until all Americans have a 100% woke-free American beer company they can be proud of again.”

One scene shows a sheriff by the name of Buford T. Justice (based on the movie) in pursuit of Conservative Dad. The sheriff, nicknamed “woke beer Smokey,” explains how Conservative Dad committed a terrible crime when he nearly destroyed America’s woke beer.

As the ad continues Seth or Conservative Dad, shares how Bud Light and other woke companies have funded woke programs in schools and have taken steps to desensitize children among many other atrocities. Seth points out that he is done asking for such companies to stop and is going to use his Ultra Right beer for good. A portion of the profits made by Ultra Right are going to be given to the 1776 project. As reported by the New York Post, the 1776 project was started by Donald Trump to include patriotism in education.

Conservative Dad’s goal is not only to give the US an American beer, but more importantly to use the funds to replace woke teachers and curriculums with people who will protect and teach children properly. Seth made sure to finish with this statement: “Never underestimate conservative dads on a mission”