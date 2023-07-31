The event held in South Carolina last week was intended to be a prayer breakfast. The event held by Senator Tim Scott took a wildly awkward turn when Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared the reason she nearly ran late to the breakfast.

As one would assume, the attendees of the Republican sponsored breakfast were conservative. Beyond this, the meeting was labeled a “prayer breakfast,” therefore much of the crowd was presumably Christian. Due to the nature of the occasion, attendees were under the impression that they were going to experience a very reverent and wholesome event.

To South Carolina Senator, and Republican Presidential Candidate, Tim Scott’s embarrassment, the morning was much more eye-opening than expected.

Awkward: Rep. Nancy Mace Shares Intimate Info At Prayer Breakfast

Nancy Mace tells a prayer breakfast that she turned down sex this morning so she could get there on time pic.twitter.com/nnWY6moonJ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 27, 2023

The audience settled into their seats and prepared to hear great things from the promising politician, Nancy Mace. Nancy decided the best course of action regarding her speech was to share a vivid story of her morning leading up to the event. She wanted to quickly establish credibility and make certain her crowd knew she was dedicated to being there. “…and when I woke up this morning at seven,” she began the tale looking up to recall the details for the listeners.

She continued: “… I was getting picked up at 7:45,” she motioned over to her fiancée in the crowd: “Patrick, my fiancée, tried to pull me by my waist, over this morning in bed, and I was like: ‘No baby we don’t got time for that this morning,” adding a chuckle. In silent, dumbstruck dismay, the Christian audience shuffled in their seats. Nancy didn’t give up on the story: “I gotta get to the prayer breakfast, and I gotta be on time.” Just beginning to notice that sharing such highly personal material at this event was a bit out of place, she admitted: “A little TMI.” Not getting the laughs she hoped for she threw in: “I know he can wait, I’ll see him later tonight.” Then came the laughs, though they were incredibly nervous laughs.

Finally seeing her point clearly across, she reminded everyone of the most important part, “Um… but, I was here early.” With that, the breakfast continued in a state of complete awkwardness thanks to the esteemed guest, Rep. Nancy Mace.