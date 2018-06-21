Menu
KATE SPADE POSE WITH HANDBAGS Read this Next

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment
Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer has died.
Krauthammer had announced a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and in early June revealed that he likely had just weeks to live. He was 68.
His death was announced Thursday by two media organizations that employed him, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post.
Awarded a Pulitzer for commentary in 1987, Krauthammer was an influential voice among Republicans, through his syndicated column and his appearances on Fox News and elsewhere.

Charles Krauthammer Facebook: Charles Krauthammer

Rare Studio

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Stories You Might Like