Drake Bell’s Wife Janet Files for Divorce Just One Week After Actor’s Mysterious Disappearance

Just one week following the former Drake and Josh star’s highly publicized disappearance, Drake Bell‘s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, is filing for divorce. According to legal documents per TMZ, it was revealed that Von Schmeling has cited irreconcilable differences. The couple shares a young child.

Von Schmeling filed for divorce this week, while just a few days prior, she was frantically searching for Bell after he apparently threatened suicide. After he was found safe, Bell tweeted, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Details of Drake Bell’s Impending Divorce

The upheaval started in Bell’s life after he was convicted of attempted child endangerment back in 2021. He was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. During an interview with the Mexican show Ventaneando, Bell opened up about the crime, saying, “I was very stupid and irresponsible. Fans contact you on Instagram, but there was a girl I talked to and I didn’t pay attention to her age. When talking to her, she became obsessed and when I found out her age, I cut off communication, blocked her and that upset her.”

After a very recent fight with his estranged wife, Bell reportedly hopped in his car and was on the road for a prolonged period of time. During this time, it was reported that Bell was texting family members that he was about to “get drunk and hang himself” while staying in a hotel in Orlando. After Bell was found unharmed, he was forced to go through a mental health evaluation.

Bell and Von Schmeling have been married since 2018 and got separated in 2022, shortly after his conviction. In the divorce document, it is detailed that Von Schmeling is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son, Wyatt Bell. Von Schmeling is also requesting spousal support.