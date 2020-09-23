ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was not shy about what direction the show was going to take for its 29th season when it came to their hosts, and the now-former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have also commented pretty fast on what it was like to be replaced by the show’s new host, Tyra Banks. Interestingly enough, it’s all pretty chummy, and I weirdly don’t suspect any drama underneath all the niceties.

On July 13, ABC announced their decision to move on from the duo at DWTS, saying that they will “forever be part” of the show’s family, but that the show is now taking a “new creative direction,” and thanked the pair for their work. Their statement read, “Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Both co-hosts seemed relatively positive about the split from the reality tv show, with not many negative things to say, except a couple of jokes to which could hardly even be deemed malicious. Rather than having a joint statement, the Dancing With the Stars’ hosts commented on their own. The same day ABC announced the split, Bergeron tweeted about leaving the show as well, saying, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels 🤔😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 15, 2020

Andrews followed suit the next day, tweeting, “Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” highlighting both of the previous hosts’ gratitude for their time on the show. She also interviewed with Extra about what happened in her parting from DWTS.

In response to Banks as their replacement, Bergeron joked in another tweet on social media, “I guess I won’t be getting back my monogrammed towels,” to which Andrew replied, “You got towels?” The irony of monogrammed towels for Bergeron is that he and Tyra Banks share initials!

However, both Bergeron and Banks clarified that ABC’s choice to move on with their hosts had nothing to do with adding diversity to the show. Banks explained to TV Guide, “I’ll be one hundred percent transparent. The decision to bring me on the show was before any of the unrest. The announcement came after that. ABC was not reacting to [Black Lives Matter protests.] I knew exactly what people would think, but that’s not what it was,” and Bergeron also told a fan on Instagram, “Hadn’t planned to say any more about my departure yet but, as a supporter of the @Blklivesmatter movement, I can assure you that wasn’t the reason.”

Nevertheless, Bergeron and Andrews are still planning to continue their television careers with their trademark wits as they peacefully leave DWTS, offering their sincerest thanks. Bergeron posted a picture with Dick Van Dyke on Instagram with a nostalgic caption saying, “My ‘career,’ which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows,” he wrote, “And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you’ve idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are. To all of you friends I’ve yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I’m humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with.”

This new season of DWTS has the same judges as before, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Carrie Ann Inaba, with Derek Hough filling in for Goodman who seems to be popping in and out virtually since COVID-19 has restricted his ability to travel to the US. The show has also been aired virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic but seems to be kicking off regardless. The Hollywood celeb choices are insane as they could always be with Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Alan Bersten, and more that are taking part in the dancing competition series.