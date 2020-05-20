Marie Osmond is known for her many roles as a talk show host, author, singer, actress, and philanthropist. She is the most popular for being in the Osmond family group, followed by a solo career in the 70s and 80s.

Family

The Osmonds family group consisted of Viri, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Osmond. Marie Osmond was the youngest of eight children and the only girl in the family. They were raised as Mormons in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When she got into music, Marie recorded her first single “Paper Roses.” She hosted a variety show with her brother Donny called Donny & Marie on the ABC network. It was renamed The Osmond Family Hour after a few years. She acted in a couple of movies, was the co-host of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not with Jack Palance, and had the opportunity to perform on Broadway in favorites such as The Sound Of Music and The King and I.

Marriages & Kids

Marie Osmond married three times. In 1979 she was engaged to Jeff Crayton. However, they called it off. Her first official marriage was to Stephen Lyle Craig, a basketball player. Their first and only child, Stephen James Craig, was born on April 20, 1983. The couple divorced three years later.

The following year, in 1986, Osmond married Brian Blosil. They had two children together but adopted five. Their biological kids are Rachael Lauren, born in August 1989, and Matthew Richard, born Summer of 1998. Rachel works as a costume designer and has worked with her mother on her Donny &Marie show on their run at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

The adopted kids are Jessica Marie, Brandon Warren, Brianna Patricia, and Abigail Olive May and Michael Bryan. In 2010 Michael committed suicide by leaping from the eighth floor of his Los Angeles apartment building. He is buried in Utah. The rest of Marie Osmond’s kids tend to lead regular lives outside of the entertainment spotlight.

Marie was with Brian until 2007 when they announced via a statement that they were divorcing amicably.

In 2011 Marie Osmond remarried her first husband, Stephen Lyle Craig. For the occasion, she wore the same wedding dress.