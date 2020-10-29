If you don’t remember The Goonies, it’s a 1985 film about a group of young Oregon boys who want one last chance to hang in their hometown before their Goon Docks homes in Astoria are foreclosed on for an impending sale. Mikey, Data, Mouth, and Chunk call themselves “The Goonies” and the film chronicles their last hoorah at the end of childhood. The Goonies was released in 1985 and featured guests such as former NFL player, John Matuszak (Sloth Fratelli), Martha Plimpton from ER, and later Frozen. It is one of the most talked-about films from its day. Today, the boys are all grown up. This is what Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, and Corey Feldman have been doing since the film premiered.

Sean Astin

A then 13-year old Sean Astin made his debut in The Goonies as Mikey Walsh. Since then he has appeared in TV shows, franchises, and films. His voice acting credits apply to New Looney Toons and Captain Underpants. He starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and guest-starred and appeared in The Big Bang Theory, and Stranger Things. He is married to Patty Duke, a former pageant girl, with whom he has three daughters.

Corey Feldman

Clark “Mouth” Devereaux was played by Corey Feldman in The Goonies. Feldman was a popular child actor famous for films like Stand by Me and License to Drive“. Off-screen he works to raise awareness against the sexual abuse of child actors. This journey began when his friend and costar of The Two Corey” Corey Haim died. He released the documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys in which he told how he and his friend endured sexual abuse as child actors. He has been married to Courtney Mitchell since 2016 and has been divorced twice.

Ke Huy Quan

The child inventor in The Goonies, referred to his friend as Richard “Data” Wong was portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, also known as Jonathan Ke Quan. When The Goonies came out, he had already reached some acclaim for another small film known as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom“. He later worked on the 2000 X-Men film as a stunt choreographer and the 2002 film Second Time Around. He has since taken a break from acting but is making a comeback with an upcoming Hollywood film, Everywhere All at Once.

Jeff Cohen

Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen in The Goonies film was played by Jeff Cohen. After the film, he essentially quit acting. However, he hung around Hollywood finding other things to do. He attended UCLA Law School and graduated in 2000. At present, he works as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles.

Robert Davi

Writer, producer, actor, and singer Robert Davi was also a part of The Goonies cast. His role as Italian villain Jake Fratelli of the Fratellis was one of his most known roles. He’s also starred in blockbusters like James Bond: Licence to Kill, Die Hard, and Predator 2. Davi released his first album, “Davi Sings Sinatra – On The Road To Romance” in 2011. It hit number 6 on the Billboard Jazz chart. In 2016, Davi started hosting a radio program on Talk Radio Network.

Anne Ramsey

Mama Fratelli, leader of the Fratellis, was played by Anne Ramsey. The Goonies is one of her most famous roles, as well. Although she appeared in shows like Three’s Company, Little House on the Prarie, and of course as Mrs. Lift in Danny Devito’s Throw Momma from the Train. She was nominated for multiple Golden Globe and Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Unfortunately, Ramsey died in 1988 from esophageal cancer.

Martha Plimpton

Just a few short years after her debut performance in Rollover, Martha Plimpton starred as Stef Steinbrenner in The Goonies. She later appeared on Family Ties, The Mosquito Coast with Harrison Ford, and Running on Empty- the latter earning an Oscar nomination. In addition, she has been in multiple Broadway productions including Top Girls, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Glass Menagerie. Martha Plimpton often uses her social media platforms to advocate and discuss political issues.

Kerri Green

After The Goonies, Lucas and Summer Rental were Green’s most popular performances, mostly in teen films in the 80s. In The Goonies, Green was cheerleader Andrea “Andy” Carmichael, best friends with Stef, the tomboy. Later she founded a production company and directed and co-wrote an adaptation of a play, Bellyfruit. She hasn’t really acted since the 90sand is now married and a mother of two. They live in New York City. She still runs her production company called “Independent Women Artists”.

John Matuszak

This football player turned actor used to play for the Oakland Raiders, and even went twice to the Super Bowl and came in 9th in the World’s Strongest Man competition. He made the change to acting in the 80s. Starring in the film The Goonies and One Crazy Summer. He also managed to touchdown on some of the largest -watched tv show sets like Miami Vice, The A-Team, MASH, and Perfect Strangers.