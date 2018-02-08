Menu
Webp.net-resizeimage (51) Read this Next

Photo of bloodied Harris County officer goes viral after revealing he's an unpaid volunteer
Advertisement

Police said they believe a man, injured by a firearm in the leg and back, is the victim of a drive-by shooting last night.


RELATED: Keenum or Ward: A University of Houston QB will be in the Super Bowl

Authorities reportedly responded to a mini-mart near the University of Houston (U of H), in the 3000 block of Scott Street, around 10:00 p.m.

Once on the scene, they said they found the injured man shot several times.

Reports show the victim received a transport to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Witnesses allegedly spotted a champagne-colored Chevrolet Malibu at the scene.

RELATED: Rice backs out of UH-led hurricane research agreement

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact you local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A possible drive-by near U of H reportedly injures one overnight Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement