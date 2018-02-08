Police said they believe a man, injured by a firearm in the leg and back, is the victim of a drive-by shooting last night.
Authorities reportedly responded to a mini-mart near the University of Houston (U of H), in the 3000 block of Scott Street, around 10:00 p.m.
Once on the scene, they said they found the injured man shot several times.
Reports show the victim received a transport to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.
Witnesses allegedly spotted a champagne-colored Chevrolet Malibu at the scene.
This is a developing story.
If you would like to share information on this incident, contact you local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.