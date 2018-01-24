Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-23 at 7.56.23 PM Read this Next

A group from Annunciation Catholic Church is bringing the Astros to Rome, set to present gifts to the Pope
Advertisement

The Brazoria County District Attorney’s office is reportedly charging a worker at a childcare facility in Pearland of indecency with a child by contact after investigating a complaint made by a 7-year-old girl.


RELATED: Hurricane Harvey’s toll on trial evidence comes to light

The accused Derion Hanson, 23, formerly worked at the Goddard School on Kingsley Drive, where the alleged incident occurred.

Pearland PD said the girl said Hanson touched and hugged her inappropriately several times throughout the course of the day.

The girl reported the touching to her parents, who said they immediately contacted police.

RELATED: Activist claims Houston is home to “more brothels than Starbucks”

Authorities reportedly began investigating the allegations on December 27, 2017, eventually interviewing Hanson, who admitted to the girl’s allegations.

Records show police then arrested him on the complaint.

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement