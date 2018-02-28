A new study shows Houston is home a lot of hustle when it comes to business:

Earlier this month, a group known as Fit Small Business created their list of The Top 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities for 2018 by examining 10 key factors study author said they considered key for successful entrepreneurs.





According to the study’s text, factors include the city’s startup density, the rate of new entrepreneurs, opportunity in the area, the level of venture capital investment, small business taxes, income streams for small business owners, infrastructure and pollution, annual payroll, firms with paid employees and the number of non-employer firms.

A mix of a few factors makes Houston a great home base for minority-owned companies and firms.

The Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown area reportedly ranked fifth on the list, securing top 10 spots for six of the criteria considered.

Most notably, the city is second in the nation when it comes to tax-friendliness for small businesses, according to the findings.

Houston also scored highly when it comes to payroll and its rate of new entrepreneurs.

According to Fit Small Business, Houston churns out 400 new entrepreneurs per 100,000 people each month.

Disappointing Houstonians, but making Texans proud, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington came in one higher than our Bayou City, ranking number four on the list.

Based on the numbers, Dallas is the most tax-friendly city in America for small businesses.

Despite the metroplex’s wins, this isn’t the first time Houston received recognition for being an entrepreneurial hotspot:

Last year, Thrillist named Houston as the best city for entrepreneurs, describing the nation’s fourth largest city as “an entrepreneur’s dream.”

They credited low taxes, favorable zoning, a lower cost of living and helpful infrastructure, such as co-working spaces.

Pipeline Realty is getting into coworking with the launch of Local Office near Rice Village.

Houston also earned a top three spot for minority-owned businesses from Entrepreneur.

Make that money, Houston!