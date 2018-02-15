Menu
Trump proposes privatizing U.S. operations on the Intl. Space Station, focusing instead on deep space, moon
Earlier this year, a Houston woman said she learned a person using a fake Facebook account posted her most intimate photos on the social network site.


The woman, who did not want her name to be released, told a local TV station a friend informed her about the account and the photos, as well as the captions, which alleged she carries a sexually transmitted disease.

“Honestly, it’s too offensive to even say. It’s too humiliating and demeaning and very untrue,” she said in an interview. “It’s hard to believe people out there … to try to ruin you.”

The woman said she didn’t know who created the account, but the photos do belong to her, admitting to taking them as a gift during a previous relationship.

“I was in a dating relationship,” she said further. “You take pictures for your spouse. You never in a million years expect somebody to make something so private so public.”

She reportedly contacted Facebook to get the photo taken down for over a month, but with little success until the local TV station launched an investigative report into the incident.

The perpetrator, who reportedly still remains unknown, is evidently well-acquainted with the victim:

An investigation revealed the account holder accessed the data and tagged several of the victim’s family members to ensure they saw the explicit picture.

Texas’ “revenge porn” law makes it illegal to distribute explicit images of someone without their consent. Violators can be sentenced to up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000, per its text.

Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident; the district attorney’s office said it is not speculating at this time on whether the case will qualify under the “revenge porn” law until the investigation is complete.

Family of Sugar Land woman murdered on Valentine’s Day increases reward for information

Researchers with MD Anderson study reportedly find modified cold virus could help cancer patients

Craigslist ad lures men seeking sex to unknowing couple’s Pasadena home

Uber driver in Mission Bend reportedly shot and robbed of his livelihood

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

