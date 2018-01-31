A Houston woman faced a courtroom Tuesday on accusations she posed as her husband’s alleged mistress, creating a Craigslist ad requesting sex with married men.





Houston Police Department (HPD) documents show Tamantha Johnson, 47, created the ad on July 14, 2017, which included the victim’s name, age, phone number and a “personal” photo.

The victim Ryan Boudreaux told police she received messages on her personal cell phone from more than 100 married men who wanted to take her up on her “offer” for sex.

“Complainant received several unwanted naked pictures from unknown men due to this ad,” court documents read.

HPD officers said they later tracked the ad to an IP address at Baylor College of Medicine, where Johnson worked, with authorties later charging her with felony online impersonation.

In addition to posting the Craigslist ad, records show Johnson also posted about the alleged affair on websites dedicated to exposing “cheaters.”

The alleged mistress turned out to be a client of Johnson’s husband David Anderson, who is a divorce attorney; “the other woman” said Johnson’s actions made her fearful and harmed her business.

And this isn’t the first time Johnson vengefully pursued a mistress:

Back in August, authorities reportedly arrested Johnson for sending harassing texts and photos to a different woman she believed to be engaged in an affair with her husband.

According to court documents, the text messages stated, “Because you are unable to control your behavior, you have made it necessary for me to help you control your unacceptable behavior. You are a very evil person. And you will suffer the consequences of this behavior.”

The court ordered Johnson to stay away from the previous victim.

This is a developing story.