Body of CEO Who Texted ‘911’ and Disappeared Found Over a Year Later

The body of a sober living advocate and CEO who texted “911” more than a year ago has been found in California.

Beau Mann, 39, was the founder and CEO of Sober Grid. His remains were discovered on Santa Monica Boulevard, police said. It has not been determined if foul play is involved or if there are suspects in the case.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the case.

Mann founded Sober Grid in 2015. The digital company focuses on providing mental health addiction care in the United States and abroad, with services that include counseling and social networking.

He was last seen alive on Nov. 30, 2021, and was reported missing in December of that year. His body was identified via dental records, per CBS Los Angeles.

Beau Mann

Beau Mann. (Sober Grid/Facebook)

“We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau’s safe return over the past year and a half,’ the family said in a statement. “Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction.”

Sober Grid posted about Mann’s death on Facebook, relaying that he texted 911 while riding in an Uber he entered outside company headquarters. He was dropped off in Santa Monica and never heard from again.

“Today is a sad day for the Sober Grid community,” the post read. “We have learned from Santa Monica, California police that the remains of our beloved founder Beau Mann have been discovered in a grassy area about one mile from where he was dropped off by an Uber nearly a year and a half ago. No cause of death has been determined. Beau was just 39 years old.”