The Rise of Delta-8 THC: What You Need to Know About This Novel Cannabinoid

Have you had a stressful day? Want to relax a little extra in the confront of your own home? Why not try something with a little extra, and by extra we mean Delta-8 THC. Nowadays, edibles are made with Delta 8 THC, the most common cannabinoid in marijuana.

Now, don’t get confused with Delta 9 THC. For some, Delta 9 THC can be overwhelming for the average person who just wants to relax with weed occasionally. Instead of a calm and relaxing night, you might find yourself anxiously freaking out about a situation that will send you spiraling on. That’s why it’s time to explore a new, legal high with Delta 8. It offers all the desirable effects of weed, but with a milder experience that’s better suited for the average person who doesn’t want to be knocked out. So, what’s the difference between both, and what are their benefits?

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is typically derived from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) as cannabis sativa contains only trace amounts of delta-8 THC. Unlike CBD, which is non-intoxicating, delta-8 THC has psychoactive properties similar to delta-9 THC, though it is generally less potent.

Delta-8 THC products come in various forms, including gummies, chocolates, candies, cookies, tinctures, vaping cartridges, infused drinks, and even breakfast cereal.

Delta-8 THC may offer potential benefits such as:

Pain relief

Enhanced sleep quality

Calming of an overactive nervous or immune system

Improved appetite

Prevention of sensory overstimulation

Reduction of inflammation

What is Delta 9 THC?

Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive component of cannabis, responsible for the “high” experienced when consumed or smoked above a certain threshold.

In states where delta-9 THC is legal, cannabis dispensaries offer a wide range of delta-9 THC products, including gummies, cookies, candies, infused beverages, tinctures, vaping cartridges, topical lotions, and pre-rolled joints.

Some manufacturers may claim that delta-9 THC products can treat or alleviate symptoms of certain medical conditions or diseases. However, it’s important to note that the FDA has only approved two synthetic THC formulations, dronabinol and nabilone.

Research suggests that delta-9 THC may have therapeutic benefits for certain conditions, such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, seizure disorders, chronic pain, spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS), and sleep disorders in individuals with other chronic conditions.

Possible benefits of consuming delta-9 THC may include:

Relaxation

Reduction of anxiety

Increased appetite

Feelings of happiness or exhilaration

Heightened imagination

Improved sensory perception

(H2) Are Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC Legal?

Currently, delta-8 THC is federally legal, but its legality varies by state. On the other hand, delta-9 THC is illegal at the federal level, but it is allowed for recreational and/or medical use in certain states. It’s important to note that laws governing the production, sale, and use of both delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC are constantly changing and evolving.

Unlike delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC is unlikely to result in a positive drug test for THC unless the test specifically screens for delta-8 THC metabolites. However, if the delta-8 THC product contains detectable levels of delta-9 THC, a drug test may show a positive result for THC. As delta-8 THC gains popularity, some commercial laboratories are now incorporating confirmation analysis for delta-8 THC in their drug tests. So, why not enjoy some gummies…or two.