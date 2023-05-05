UC Berkeley Scholar Apologizes for Falsely Claiming Native American Heritage Throughout Her Life

Lying about your race or heritage for notoriety or to improve your job status is never cool, but that is what UC Berkley professor admitted to doing.

Actually, we don’t really know why she did it. She just did it, falsely claiming to have a Native American heritage.

Truth is, Elizabeth Hoover merely grew up near a Native American community. Hoover, an associate professor in the environmental science and policy management department at UC Berkeley, is actually 100% white.

Hoover admitted as much in a “Letter of Apology and Accountability” posted to her website.

Elizabeth Hoover Underfire

(Elizabeth Hoover/Twitter)

“I have brought hurt, harm, and broken trust to the Native community at large, and to specific Native communities I have worked with and lived alongside, and for that, I am deeply sorry”.” she wrote.

“I am a white person who has incorrectly identified as Native my whole life, based on incomplete information.”

Why Hoover chose to lie about her heritage is anyone’s guess. Perhaps she just wasn’t satisfied in her own skin, as the saying goes.

(Elizabeth Hoover/Twitter)

She seemed to claim that a part of it was pure ignorance. For the record, Hoover has published books and articles about food sovereignty and issues facing the Native American community.

“Growing up I did not question who I was told I was, or how I identified,” Hoover wrote. “But as an adult, as an academic, I should have done my due diligence to confirm that my ancestors were who I was told they were.”

I received the Oshkiigitiged new gardener award at Indigenous Farming Conf @WinonaLaduke #foodsovereignty pic.twitter.com/pZukc59L5Z — Elizabeth Hoover (@bluefancyshawl) March 12, 2015

In other words, she was informed of her heritage and background. She just chose not to believe it.

Her Twitter handle, which has been inactive for three years, consists of multiple Native American-themed links.

For the majority of her life, Hoover claimed to be of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent.

“Identifying as a Native person gave me access to spaces and resources that I would not have otherwise, resources that were intended for students of color,’ she wrote. “Before taking part in programs or funding opportunities that were identity-related or geared towards under-represented people I should have ensured that I was claimed in return by the communities I was claiming.

“By avoiding this inquiry, I have received academic fellowships, opportunities, and material benefits that I may not have received had I not been perceived as a Native scholar.”

A petition demanding Hoover’s resignation began circulating last fall.

