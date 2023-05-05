Former HBO Staffer Accuses ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shangela of Rape

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and popular drag queen Shangela, who was also a finalist on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, has been accused of rape by a former HBO production assistant who worked with the drag performer on the HBO reality series, We’re Here. Shangela’s real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce, and he is 42 years old. Reportedly, Pierce was the accuser’s supervisor.

Daniel McGarrigle, 39, claims that Pierce raped him in February 2020 after he became intoxicated at a crew party, and he has filed a lawsuit against the entertainer. Pierce allegedly lured McGarrigle to his Monroe, Louisiana hotel room and sexually assaulted him after he passed out.

Famous Drag Queen Shangela Accused of Rape

According to court documents, Pierce supplied McGarrigle with five shots and two mixed drinks at the party, before bringing the crew member back to his hotel room. McGarrigle “immediately threw up in the toilet” when he arrived at Pierce’s hotel room, prompting the prominent drag performer to invite the drunken man to stay the night. McCgarrigle allegedly fell asleep with his clothes on and then woke up to Pierce pulling his pants down and pouring liquid onto his face that he believed to be poppers, which is a drug heavily associated with gay sex.

According to McGarrigle, Pierce proceeded to rape him while saying “I know you want it, and you’re going to take it.” The lawsuit states, “Plaintiff was disoriented from the high he was experiencing from the poppers and the fear that overcame him during the sexual assault.” McGarrigle continued to work on the show until 2021 and was reportedly cordial with Pierce out of fear of losing his job. McGarricle reported the incident after he no longer worked for HBO. He is now suing for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, false imprisonment, and negligence. In addition to Pierce, production company Buckingham Television is listed as a defendant in McGarrigle’s lawsuit.

Pierce released a statement completely denying the allegations. It partly read “I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: it has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

