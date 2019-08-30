American actor Kevin Costner has joined the ranks of older men marrying younger women. With his new wife Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner has become a whole new man. Costner once had stated that he was afraid of being a father, but, with the addition of his youngest children to the family, he is now the father of 7! Yes I know, I was shocked too.

Who is the lucky lady?

Kevin Costner’s wife is a former model who is now a handbag designer. Christine Baumgartner and Costner met back in the 80′- before Costner and ex-wife Cindy Silva split. They happened to re-meet at a restaurant almost 5 years after his divorce. The Yellowstone actor and designer dated for four years and then split once before marrying.

They split because Christine Baumgartner wanted to have kids and Costner didn’t want anymore. Clearly, he reconsidered. The two married in Aspen, Colorado on Costner’s property in 2004 and have been making the effort to blend and raise their family. It has been a long road to creating the family unit they have now, but they have been doing it!

The Costner family now consists of three young ones! They have 3 kids together- making that 7 kids total for The BodyGuard actor. Kevin Costner’s kids range in age from 9 years old to 34 years old! Their shared kids, the youngest and newest additions to the Costner family are Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

The rest of the kids are from previous relationships. Three are from his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, whom he met when they were both attending the California State University. This was prior to his big break in movies like Dances with Wolves, Black or White, and Field of Dreams. Bridget Rooney, an ex-girlfriend is the mother of his son, Liam Costner. They didn’t date for very long, but he got a kid anyway!

Fatherhood

The actor admits that he was initially nervous about fatherhood. Now he seems to view it is one of the most important things in his life. What does he think about being a dad? The actor stated, “All the years, all the tears saying goodbye at airports as I headed off to do yet another movie. Their brave faces trying to comprehend the time that I would be away and when I would come home. Hugs that never wanted to end. My children have always been bigger than the movies. They’ve always been more important. It’s because of them that I’ve been able to do what I love.”

Sounds to me like this was born to be a dad!