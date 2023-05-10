Lily Collins’ Engagement Ring and Wedding Band Stolen from Hotel Spa

Lily Collins lost her diamond engagement ring, wedding band, and other valuable items in a theft that is still being investigated. The estimated value of the stolen goods is “over $10,000.”

During her stay at a West Hollywood hotel last weekend, the Love, Rosie actress headed to the spa for a little me-time. According to TMZ, law enforcement says that Collins had “secured her belongings” at the spa. When she returned to collect her items, they were nowhere to be found!

Reports say that authorities are searching the hotel’s security footage. Upon examining the scene of the crime, there was “no sign of forced entry where Lily stored her belongings.”

Lily’s Missing Ring Was a Custom Design By Her Husband

The stolen engagement ring wasn’t just an expensive piece of jewelry. Page Six tells us that it was designed just for her by her then-fiancé, director Charlie McDowell. He worked with L.A. jeweler Irene Neuwirth to create the custom piece.

Hello! previously reported that some of the accessory’s finer details are quite uncommon, especially for an engagement ring. First off, the stone is attached to the band in a bezel setting as opposed to the more widely used prong setting. Not only does this make the diamond more secure, but it allows you to see all the way through the center of the gem.

@lilyjcollins/Instagram

Putting the gorgeous diamond front and center was a good idea, considering its unusual color and cut. Jeweler Bonnie Dudeney told the magazine that the “light pink” stone was “exceptionally rare.”

The Natural Diamond Council also commented on the shape, saying, “The rose-cut diamond is more than 500 years old and was popular in the Georgian and Victorian eras.”

After McDowell popped the question, the Emily in Paris actress shared the happy news via Instagram in a photo that gave followers a good look at the unique ring. She sweetly captioned it, “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell were married on September 4, 2021.

