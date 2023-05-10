26-year-old Police Officer Nickolas Wilt has been making steady progress on his road to recovery. About four weeks ago the newly graduated officer and his fellow policeman Cory Galloway were a couple of the first to respond to an attack on the Louisville Old National Bank.

The attack that killed 5 people and left 8 more wounded would likely have been even worse had it not been for the bravery of the officers involved. Wilt and Galloway’s body-cams show footage of the two officers engaged in the shootout with the assailant. Galloway was grazed in the shoulder, but still managing to take down the shooter, Connor Surgeon. Wilt was more severely injured, unfortunately, being shot in the head during the spray of gunfire.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Cop Who Helped Stop Louisville Shooter Taken Off Ventilator and In Recovery

Here are our HERO Officers. Ofc. Nickolas Wilt (L) and Ofc. Cory "CJ" Galloway (R). Both are assigned to LMPD's First Division. Officer Wilt graduated on 3-31-23. Officer Galloway is a Training Officer and has been an Officer since 2018. #LMPD #Heroes pic.twitter.com/Ai8lvJQBTh — LMPD (@LMPD) April 11, 2023

Since then the resilient cop has made progress in the right direction. The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department wrote that: “We are happy to announce that Officer Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment. Additionally, he has shown neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands.” The New York Post reported.

The LMPD says that Wilt has a long way to go, however. Despite the wonderful news of steady recovery, the brave officer is still dealing with Pneumonia and other infections. Thankfully his resilience is something to be reckoned with. He has a long way to go but the drive to get there.

It would seem that Officer Wilt was born to serve the public. According to CNN, Nickolas worked as an emergency medical technician and a volunteer firefighter before his time as a police officer. While no one expects to defend against a mass shooting 10 days after graduating into the police force, Wilt and his fellow officers handled the attack with bravery. Our prayers go out to Wilt and his family as he continues on his road to recovery and his journey as a police officer.