Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore was so proud to watch his sister, pop singer Pink, perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII.





Pink’s family, including Lt. Col. Moore and her husband Carey Hart, watched the stunning rendition from the stands in Minnesota on Sunday night. Following the performance, Hart took to Instgram and shared the emotional photo of his brother-in-law watching her sing.

Sharing a photo of Lt. Col. Moore, an Eagles fan, saluting his sister and the American flag, Hart wrote, “My brother in law Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore, during the national anthem that his sister is singing, at the super bowl. #America.”

RELATED: Leslie Odom Jr. got the Super Bowl off to an emotional start with a rousing rendition of “America the Beautiful”

Lt. Moore and Hart weren’t the only family members cheering her on during her big performance. Pink’s daughter, Willow, was also at the show, cheering her mom on.

After the show, Hart shared a tribute to his wife, who was all smiles with their daughter.

“I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person. She laced up her boots, got through a 90 minute set Friday night, and fucking killed the super bowl today. Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and i couldn’t be more proud of her. You f**king rule, baby 😘 @pink.”