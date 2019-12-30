In the never-ending pursuit of information about serial killers, Ted Bundy may be at the front of the race. In the seventies, he was heavily discussed, televised, and sought after. The infamous serial killer targeted at least 30 young women and stunned the whole nation with his sociopathy and crimes.

As true crime centered entertainment continues to rise in popularity, it keeps people intrigued and asking questions about people like Bundy and their family. A movie starring Zac Efron “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and a Netflix Documentary, “The Ted Bundy Tapes” detailing the serial killer’s life have given Bundy and his intense life a second wind. People want to know about his life, his wife, and his daughter, Rose, also known as Rosa. It’s said that his daughter Rose was conceived on death row.

Carole Ann Boone

Ted Bundy and his wife Carole Ann Boone weren’t meant to become a couple. They worked together at the Olympia Department of Emergency Services in Olympia, Washington. They were platonic even though according to Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth’s The Only Living Witness claim that Ted Bundy wanted to date her. She went in attendance at his trial in Orlando, acted as a character witness, and even moved to Gainesville, Florida to be nearer to him. Ted Bundy proposed to Carole Boone on the stand and they were married in front of the judge.

So, here is the real question. When you’re in prison, in trial, and get sent to death row, where do you and your new wife seal the marriage? Well, prison bribes weren’t unheard of or uncommon. Rumor has it that the couple paid a prison guard to turn a blind eye and they consummated their marriage behind a vending machine. Other theories include Bundy’s wife sneaking a condom to him and him returning it to her *full* with a kiss. The only thing more shocking than a man who went on a killing spree of women and children is learning that same man, while incarcerated, got a woman pregnant.

Rose Bundy

Rose or Rosa Bundy was born on October 24, 1982. While he had played multiple fatherly roles, with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Elizabeth Kloepfer and Boone’s son from a prior relationship, Rosa was his first biological child. Since he was serving a triple death sentence, Carole Anne Boone brought Rosa to visit her father in prison. For a while, they were a united family on those visits. Carole even brought her son, Jayme, on the conjugal visits. However, it only lasted a short amount of time. Three years before Bundy died, his wife divorced him and took the kids and never spoke to him again. Can you blame her?

Ted Bundy’s daughter’s whereabouts to this day can’t be pinned down. After the divorce and move, Carole Anne remarried and took her new husband’s last name. Rose took his name, too. They disappeared from the public eye and have remained anonymous. Anne Rule, who wrote a book about Ted Bundy’s life entitled, “The Stranger Beside Me” says she made a point to not gather much information about Bundy’s ex-wife and daughter.

She did, however, say, “I don’t want to know where they are; I never want to be caught off guard by some reporter’s question about them. All I know is that Ted’s daughter has grown up to be a fine young woman”. In her opinion, their family went through enough pain being linked to such a man as Ted Bundy and now deserve some privacy.