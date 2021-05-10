American Actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, host of Red Table Talk, are two beloved Hollywood stars. The Smiths’ children, Willow and Jaden Smith, have gone on to become celebrities in their own right. What you may not know is the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Independence Day, and Men In Black also shares a son with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Willow, Jaden, and eldest son Trey Smith are prime examples of children inheriting their parent’s talents!

Willard Christopher “Trey” Smith

Before marrying Jada, Will Smith was an up-and-coming actor and rapper. Before he was a major movie star, he married now ex-wife Sheree. His son Trey was born in 1992, the same year Smith married his first wife. Trey has always had a strong relationship with his father, starring alongside him in Will’s music video for the song Just the Two of Us as a six-year-old. Will’s oldest son attended high school in Los Angeles. After he finished high school, pursued acting roles and a football career at Northern Arizona University. He now works as a successful DJ.

Although the two had a rocky start to their relationship, after Trey’s mother divorced Will, Jada convinced Will to work on his relationship with Trey. Trey had initially felt abandoned once his father started his new family with Jada, but after Jada’s prodding, Will and Trey built a new relationship that unified both families. Now, Trey has a strong relationship with his father, step-mother, and half-siblings.

Advertisement

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, also Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, is the eldest child the Bad Boys star shares with his wife Jada. Growing up in California with famous parents, it is to be expected that Jaden got his start in Hollywood early. His big-screen debut came in his father’s movie, The Pursuit of Happyness, and he also starred in After Earth with his dad. He would go on to win an MTV Movie Award for his role and also was the main character in the newest remake of the Karate Kid. His passion seems to be music, however. He recorded a song with Justin Bieber called Never Say Never and has since released solo albums. Son Jaden has gone on to start his own clothing line, become a social activist rallying for equality, and have a successful modeling career.

Advertisement

Willow Smith

Willow Smith broke into the scene with a role in her father’s movie I Am Legend in 2007. It wasn’t until she got into music that her career really took off. Her hit song Whip My Hair had a long stint on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum in the United States. Her debut album was released in 2015. Now, she joins her mom Jada at the Red Table Talk table and does some modeling.