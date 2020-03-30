Busch to Offer 3 Months of Free Beer to Those Who Adopt a Dog During Pandemic

Oh, what a time to be alive! Nothing beats relaxing after a long day of work and cracking open a cold beer. Well, except one thing…cracking open an ice-cold beer next to your best friend. Which is why Busch Beer is offering you a deal of a lifetime. Or you know, three months, but hey, I’ll take it.

The company announced that it will give three months’ supply of its beer to the first 500 people who adopt or foster a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue in Minnesota. Because well, we all need a little company while we self-isolate due to the coronavirus outbreak, so why not spend it with a cute pupper.

Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we’ll give you 3 months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side. Go to https://t.co/S58CM3Z6OM to learn more. RT to spread the word. https://t.co/2Afl5fhh9T pic.twitter.com/WebTTioZ2M — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 25, 2020

The announcement comes after several animal shelters across the United States have decided to close their doors to the public, and are canceling adoption events to slow down the speak of Covid-19. But, unfortunately, nothing is stopping newly abandoned pets from coming in, which is why shelters are desperately trying to place as many animals in homes as quickly as they can.

To help, Busch Beer teamed up with the Midwest Animal Rescue & Services and created the “Foster a Dog, Get Busch” offer. According to a spokesperson for Busch, “During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos. But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us. Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.”

Mondays are ruff. Reply with a pic of your favorite drinking buddy 🐶 to make today better. pic.twitter.com/hc08XpUwRc Advertisement — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 9, 2020

And yes, it sure is. If you think about it, a dog is basically a human who can’t talk. They like to play, sleep, and like to go out and about and run. The similarities are uncanny. Okay, maybe they are a bit different, but good doggos are always a great idea. It’s truly amazing what the beer company is doing, they know that people will always sign up for free beer, so why not take advantage of it.

To enter, you just need to foster or adopt a dog directly through the Midwest Animal REscue. After completing the application process, you will then receive a confirmation email from the animal shelter, then you send that email to Busch on Facebook Twitter, or Instagram by April 25th through a direct message! If you are one of the first 500 people to enter, you will then receive a prepaid debit card of $100 in which you can then use to buy your three months’ worth of beer.

So, whether it’s for the free beer or for those foster dogs who desperately need a home, it’s truly a win-win for us all! Happy adopting!