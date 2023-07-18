When we last checked in with the troubled family, Kevin Costner and his lawyer had claimed Christine Baumgartner had been stealing money right out from under him. The newly divorced individuals aren’t separating so smoothly as Kevin claimed she additionally plans to wipe his house clean.

As reported by ET, the estranged wife, Christine, is retaliating to the strong-handed wording of Costner’s legal documents. His documents state many accounts of Christine planning to, and acting upon robbing him blind amid the divorce. What Christine is furious about however is the line that states she must withhold from looting the home as she packs up and leaves by the end of July.

Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Denies Plans To Wipe His House Clean

Christine has argued that she is merely taking her personal items, some gifts from friends, a few family heirlooms, along with a handful of other items. She is further arguing that there is no basis for the ‘fear’ that she would wipe the home clean. Christine has claimed she shared pictures and PDFs of the items she plans to take with her.

Costner and his lawyer are not taking any chances with the swindling ex. They claim her descriptions and images of the objects she plans to take with her are too vague and will need some clarification. The claim is that she failed to specify which family’s heirlooms along with an unspecific account of the silverware and dishes she plans to bring with her.

One may wonder, why a dispute about dishes and some pictures is such an issue. Well, Costner has already experienced his ex-wife use large amounts of his finances without his knowledge leading up to and right after the divorce. Not to mention he has been ordered to pay $129,000 a month to Christine for childcare… ouch. He may need to keep his fine chinaware now.