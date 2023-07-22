Kamala Harris In Florida: “I Love Venn Diagrams!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala delivered a less-than-impressive speech yesterday in Florida. During her speech, Harris gave her typical infantile explanations of words, attempting to explain what a ‘role-model’ is to her audience.

“When you’re a role model, people watch what you do to see if it matches what you say, so understand the impact that this having, not only for the children of Florida and our Nation, but potentially people around the world,” Harris said.

See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "When you're a role model, people watch what you do — to see if it matches what you say!" pic.twitter.com/Zf7apIqg8F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Harris then went into a rant about how she “loves Venn diagrams”. Harris can be quoted as saying, “and take a look because there are a lot of teachers here I think so I’m gonna tell you, you know one of the things I love is Venn diagrams, any math teachers in the room? I love Venn diagrams, and I have done an exercise of looking to see from where are we seeing the attacks on things like voting rights, LGBTQ rights, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, book bans!”

See a clip of a hopped-up Harris making this statement below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "I love Venn diagrams!" pic.twitter.com/SSGKh8eb1h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Perhaps Harris should construct a Venn diagram in order to figure out which parts of her personality are the cause of her historically low approval rating.