This Is How Joe Biden Really Feels About The American People

President Joe Biden has been struggling to keep it together for a long time. It surely didn’t begin when he took the Oath of Office on January 20th, 2021. Biden had been displaying signs of coming unraveled several times during his Presidential campaign.

Biden’s most notable moments of rage came when he was forced into conversation with the American public. In one moment, now infamous, Biden shouted in the face of a Union worker that questioned his position on the Second Amendment.

“You’re full of s***,” Biden told the young man. Biden then tells a female aide to his side to ‘hush’, putting up his hand and raising his voice. “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden added, “and it’s like right now, if you yell fire, that’s not free speech, and from the very beginning, I have a shotgun. I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge, my sons hunt… Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking you guns away, at all. You need a hundred rounds?”

Biden then begins to point his finger in the face of the worker, becoming completely agitated as the young man points out, “You were with Beto when you said you were going to take our guns away.” Biden shouts back, ‘I did NOT say that, that’s not true!”

“It’s a viral video”, the worker replies. “It’s a viral video like the other ones they’re putting out? It’s simply a lie.” Biden says as his eyes widen and he continuously points in the face of the worker. The man then calls Biden out, saying that pointing in his face is not OK. Biden then became agitated, saying, ‘Don’t Try Me PAL!’

See a clip of this moment below…

Then there was the time in Iowa in 2019, when Biden snapped at a voter who posed a question about Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Biden became enraged at the question, challenging the voter to ‘do push-ups’ and an ‘IQ test’ after calling him a ‘damn liar’.

Biden then calls the voter ‘fat’ as his staff rush to take the microphone away from the gentleman. See a clip of that heated exchange below…

FLASHBACK TO 2019:



Biden freaks out on a farmer who asks about his family’s corrupt foreign business deals — calling him “a damn liar,” “fat,” and “too old,” and challenging him to an “IQ test” and push-up contest.pic.twitter.com/upSdTQCJlw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

When Joe Biden is forced to directly communicate with the American people, his disdain for our Nation truly shows itself. Perhaps this is why the White House keeps Biden from the public to the extent that they do.