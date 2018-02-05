These crazy state laws are sure to leave you scratching your head!

We don’t care how hungry you Arkansas residents get late at night — you cannot honk your horn at a sandwich shop after 9 p.m. It’s illegal.





Sorry, gym teachers. In Connecticut, you can’t blow a whistle outdoors unless you’re a cop.

Neat freaks won’t be happy in Idaho. The state forbids sweeping dirt outside buildings.

Watch your mouths, Kansas residents. It’s against the law to say anything rude, obscene, lewd or indecent while talking on the phone there.

Feeling feverish? It’s illegal to buy or sell mercury thermometers without prescriptions in Maine.

In Minnesota, you cannot get a massage before 6 a.m. or after 11 p.m. You’ll have to find other ways to release tension.

What the heck is going on in Oklahoma? The state felt the need to create a law that makes it illegal to promote, engage in, or work at bear wrestling or horse tripping events. (Horse tripping?!)

Can you hold it? You need to in Oregon, where it’s against the law to throw human waste out of a car window. You can’t leave it on the side of a highway either.

And in Utah, you cannot possess a container of beer larger than two liters. We won’t drink to that!