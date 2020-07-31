It’s showtime! Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means it time to order all the Halloween decor you can find. From ceramic Halloween trees, door decor, candles, and more. It’s time to tap into your spooky side and make your living room and patio an extravagant haunted house.

This goes for your kitchen, too! After becoming a holiday decor fanatic, I’ve learned that your kitchen (and bathroom) are not off-limits for decor. If you’re going to be baking your famous Halloween cookie recipes anytime soon, you’ll need this Beetlejuice Cookie Jar as a kitchen decor piece.

This ceramic cookie jar is perfect for Beetlejuice fans! You can tell it’s one of the few jars left because you can’t find these on Amazon. An eBay seller is selling it for $300. I know, quite expensive, but it is a collectible! Can you believe that it’s been over 30 years since the Warner Bros classic hit theaters? Is it even Halloween if you don’t watch Beetlejuice at least… three times?

The eBay seller says that the jar is in used condition, but who cares!? The jar looks exactly like the house in the movie, and the Beetlejuice figurine is impeccable. It looks exactly like Michael Keaton in his spooky Betelguise makeup. This collectible cookie jar needs a new home, y’all.

If you decide to get this for the biggest Michael Keaton fan you know, be sure to tell them that it’s also a Christmas present. This antique will surely be worth more than $300 one day. For now, this limited-edition jar is just going to have to sit in my wishlist. (Sigh.) Check out eBay for more Betelguise memorabilia.

Advertisement

Amazon is also an excellent source for vintage cookie jars. You’ll find a variety of cool cookie jars that are perfect for Disney fans and cookie jar collectors.