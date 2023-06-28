Kevin Spacey Arrives In London For Sex Offense Trial

Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court on Wednesday. All eyes were on him as he prepared to face a four-week trial on a dozen sex offense charges. The 63-year-old actor firmly denies the allegations of historic offenses committed against four men. These alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. Despite the media frenzy, Spacey remained tight-lipped and made no comments to the media.

Videos by Rare

The charges against Spacey include indecent and sexual assaults, as well as a more severe offense of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. This offense carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Spacey’s trial is set to begin at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. The first step will be the selection of the jury. However, it’s possible that the prosecution case may not officially start until later this week or even next week.

Spacey, worked as the artistic director for London’s prestigious Old Vic theater from 2004 to 2015. He was accused of committing five assaults between March 2005 and April 2013. Four of these incidents occurred in London, while one took place in Gloucestershire. The victims of these assaults include a man in his 40s and two men in their 30s.

Additional Accusations

Last November, the Crown Prosecution Service gave the green light to seven additional charges related to sexual assaults on a single man from 2001 to 2004. Spacey, has mostly disappeared from public view since facing allegations of sexual misconduct six years ago.

In a surprising turn of events, Spacey beat a sexual abuse case that took place in the United States last October. The case was brought against him in a civil court, but the jurors in Manhattan found his accuser’s claims to be unsubstantiated. The accuser failed to prove that the actor had made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was only 14 years old.