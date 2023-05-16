Justin Long And Kate Bosworth Are Officially Married

It looks like Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have secretly tied the knot!

Earlier this month, Long referred to Bosworth as his wife on an episode of his podcast, Life Is Short. Chatting with actress Kyra Sedgwick, he briefly referenced his time in Bulgaria filming Barbarian.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” the actor recalled. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like separating the relationship… But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.”

He continued, “It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”

On Monday, fans noticed another small hint at the celebrity couple’s relationship status when they appeared together on an Amazon Live video. Entertainment Tonight reports that Kate Bosworth seemed to be wearing a wedding band with her engagement ring.

Kate and Justin Got Engaged Earlier This Year

The Tusk actor announced his engagement on Instagram back in April, captioning the sweet photo carousel, “She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions.”

He continued, “My favorite person is now also my favorite guest on my favorite podcast! One day the incredibly talented @katebosworth will be on this podcast and talk about her years of memorable acting performances but on THIS episode we mostly talk about… the events that lead up to her agreeing to spend her life with this very VERY lucky podcast host.”

Bosworth posted her engagement news on the same day, adding a few clever puns based on some of her more well-known films.

“These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it!” she wrote.

Kate Bosworth recently discussed her relationship with Drew Barrymore (who is also Justin’s ex) on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, Barrymore praised their relationship, calling them the “ultimate couple you root for.”