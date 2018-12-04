These 15 Gifts Are Perfect For People Who Are Always Cold

Being cold is never fun. If you’re anything like me, you can’t stand it! Just the thought of going somewhere where there is snow 24/7 automatically makes me shiver. So, it’s no surprise that I am that person who always tries to have sweaters, jackets, gloves, and earmuffs with me everywhere I go. Especially when it comes to my office, it’s an igloo in there!

So, throughout the years I have discovered some products that have helped me keep warm, which is why I am here to save the day! Do you have a friend that is always cold and never gets tired of complaining about it? I feel you. Go ahead and surprise them with one of these savvy gifts that will help them out during the winter season!

Perfect for the ultimate camping fanatic, this BOS Mummy Sleeping Bag is designed to ensure heat, after a tired day of hiking, trekking, or exploring. One can get a good restful sleep while offering maximum warmth, freedom, and comfort!

This colorful heating pad does exactly what it says, it heats up. It’s perfect to use as a therapeutic wrap for pain relief on your back, neck, and shoulders, or knees. The mat gets to a temperature of 140 Fahrenheit when setting to high and is extremely comfortable with a very soft touch.

The most creative and convenient product on the list! Do you drive to work every day in cold weather? This is the gift for you! The blanket is a soft 12-volt electric cover that plugs into any car through a cigarette lighter. The blanket heats up quickly and stays warm until you unplug it. Best part about it? The chord is 96-inch long so even passengers in the backseat can stay cozy!

These warm-up slippers are so comfortable and cozy! Just pop them in the microwave, and you’re set. They contain a natural heating pad that is removable (that is what you put in the microwave, not the whole shoe) which provides a soothing warmth sensation and temporary pain relief for your feet.

The most amazing mugs I have ever seen! Not only do these mugs keep your coffee warm, but your donut as well! The built-in plate retains heat, acting as a warming tray and keeps pastries fresh and beverages warm longer. Donuts, muffins, bagels, cookies, you name it! Plus its dishwasher safe, so you’re set! Usually, these mugs run for $16.45 each, but there is a holiday special where you can get a set of 2 mugs for $16.00! Steal, right there!

Are you looking for that Secret Santa gift under $25? Amazon has your back! They have created their very own Holiday Gift Set that includes a 14 fl Mug, 6 Pack Swiss Miss Marshmallow Hot Cocoa, Bob’s Peppermint Candy Sticks, Hershey’s Kisses, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles & Pirouline Cream Wafers! All you have to do is pay and you’re set! Are you a prime member? To make it even better, Amazon is offering free one-day shipping! So it’s perfect if you need a last-minute fight!

Do you want to have hot coffee until the very last drop? This is the perfect gift! All you have to do is plug it in, put your cup on top and you’re set. It’s great for the office or kitchen, especially since it’s easy to clean and doesn’t damage your cups.

Back at it again with the office goodies! These heating winter gloves will give you instant warmth but allow you to keep on working. A boss favorite for sure! They are also mittens, so when you want to take a break and warm up your finger, just pop the top back on. The gloves connect to a USB port, allowing the warming pad to heat up, defrosting your hands.

The tiniest, most powerful heater ever! I can personally say that this heater works wonders. I bought this from Amazon a few weeks ago, and to this day it is the only thing getting me through a good nights sleep. Just plug it in before bed, and you’re good. Just be careful there is nothing flammable next to it, we don’t want any accidents.

There’s nothing more satisfying than having a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate when it’s cold outside. This coffee sleeve will not only keep your drink warm but your hands as well. Plus, it has a really cute design everyone will love. There are also some available for your coffee mug for those of you who prefer mugs over cups. Check out all their designs, you won’t regret it. They are a perfect stocking stuffer.

Want a blanket for those cold days that you have to stay in because you’ll freeze if you leave your house? Look no more! This throw size soft blanket is the ultimate warmth gift you’ve been looking for! Besides it being festive, the blanket is big enough to cover your bed or your couch and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Fuzz, fuzz everywhere! Although these don’t necessarily warm up automatically, they do keep your feet warm thanks to their super-soft coral velvet material. These socks are comfortable and affordable, perfect for that stocking stocker gift. Most socks fit all, so go ahead and grab some for your whole family! Matching socks, anyone?

Is your office always freezing? I know the feeling, ask my co-workers. I have a good 3 jackets on top of my chair. BUT, this sweater is your solution to everything, trust me! It’s soft and fairly open so you can be comfortable, but still receive that warmth you want! Plus, it’s pretty cute, so you can wear it anywhere.

The most simple but efficient gift one can get! These earmuffs are no joke, they keep your ears nice and warm while you’re outside. This pair comes with a travel mug, as a special treat! Another secret Santa gift? Yes, please!

These hand warmers are everything! They are odorless, disposable, and easy to use. You just remove the warmer from the package, shake to activate, and heats up in 15-30 minutes. These provide your everyday warmth keeping your body warm, at any time! Want to enhance the warmth? You can always buy a USB Rechargeable hand warmer that you can use while at work!