Hunter Biden Will Plead Guilty To Two Criminal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to two counts of criminal tax charges. The news broke first thing this morning.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor crimes of willfully failing to pay federal income taxes, a court filing Tuesday revealed.

Hunter Biden also has agreed to enter a so-called pretrial diversion agreement in connection with a federal felony charge of possession of a gun by a person who is a user or addict of illegal drugs, according to the filing by prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

Typically, such agreements call for the related criminal charge to be dismissed if a defendant complies with the conditions of the deal for a set period of time.

NBC News, citing two sources familiar with Hunter’s plea deal, said that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss agreed to recommend to a judge that Hunter receive a sentence of probation for the tax crimes.

Weiss was appointed to his post by then-President Donald Trump, and was allowed to remain in that position after Joe Biden’s election to continue what has been a five-year criminal investigation of Biden’s son.

Weiss has filed two charging documents, known as informations, against Hunter, one for the tax crimes, and one for the firearm charge.

