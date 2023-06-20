Kevin Costner and Wife Continue Battling Over Moving Out of Shared Home

Kevin Costner is having some trouble with his estranged wife, Christine Costner. The Yellowstone actor has filed court documents claiming that Christine refuses to leave their southern California home, even though their prenup requires her to do so.

Videos by Rare

Separate Ways

PHOTO: RICH FURY/VF22/GETTY

Christine just filed a response to Kevin’s request that she move out, but her lawyer is asking for more time to sort things out. According to Christine’s attorney, there’s no legal reason why she and her children should have to leave their home. They’re hoping the court will grant an extension as they work to build a stronger case.

Kevin has asked to reschedule their next court date due to a planned trip with his sons. The prenuptial agreement the couple signed in 2004 states that in the event of a divorce, Kevin would have exclusive possession and use of his separate property residences. Christine agreed to vacate any separate property family residence she was living in within 30 days of the divorce petition being filed.

Christine and Kevin filed for divorce on May 1. However, Christine is still living in Kevin’s residence despite his multiple requests for her to move out. Even though Kevin has offered to help her financially with relocating, Christine has refused to budge unless he meets her financial demands.

Kevin states in the documents that he has already taken care of Christine’s attorney’s and accountant’s fees, paid her the $1,200,000 owed to her under their prenuptial agreement, presented a thorough proposal for temporary child support and fees, agreed to and upheld the current financial arrangement, and is consistently covering all expenses for their children. He is also in the process of negotiating a summer visitation schedule for their three kids – Cayden (15), Hayes (14), and Grace (12).

Official Agreements

Via Country Living

The estranged couple has a prenuptial agreement that outlines Kevin’s financial responsibilities towards Christine. According to the agreement, Kevin must pay a $200,000 down payment for Christine’s new home and cover all of the home’s monthly expenses for a year. Kevin has stated that he is fully prepared to fulfill these obligations as outlined in the documents.

Christine recently filed for divorce, citing April 11 as the date of separation. The reason for their split was due to irreconcilable differences. A rep for the family released a statement.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the rep shared. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”