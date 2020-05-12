Just about anyone has played cornhole at a family reunion, bar, or at work for a team-building activity. Throwing a bag full of corn kernels might not sound enticing, but it’s pretty fun. This interactive game will bring out your competitive side. There are even cornhole competitions around the United States.

Crazy, right? Well, you don’t need to travel far to take your cornhole game to the next level. You can now buy an inflatable cornhole board for your swimming pool. Sweltering summer days will be here before you know it.

Once you find yourself in the pool most days this summer, you’ll be wishing you had this kind of entertainment around. The cornhole set comes with four green blobs, four blue blobs, and two targets. This inflatable cornhole game is going to be the water game of the summer.

Your guests will love your new pool game! Forget pool volleyball, this giant inflatable cornhole set will be the outdoor game you’ll want to play every day. Amazon customers are saying wonderful things about their bean bag toss game.

A customer gave it five stars and said, “I bought this as a gift for a friend after playing it at another friend’s house. It is good quality material and the bean bags are filled with a type of beads that still allow them to float without needing to blow them up.”

The giant cornhole game can also be played out of the water. Feel free to place it on the lawn for a classic game of cornhole. Not only is it simple to play in the pool, but anyone can join in on the fun.

Another Amazon customer said her four-year-old grandson had a ball playing! Push the pool floats out of the way; it’s time to play cornhole.

For budget-friendly inflatable pools, be sure to check out Walmart and Target.