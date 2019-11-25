The world got a little bit brighter for 12-year-old Jonathan Jones, who was able to see color for the first time since he was born. While at school one day, Jonathan’s principal who is also severely colorblind, decided to help the boy out in a very special way. When Jonathan’s class at Lakeview Public school was talking about color blindness, the school principal brought in a pair of enchroma glasses for Jonathan to try.

After seeing the boy’s reaction, several people uploaded the video to social media which immediately got heavy reactions from online users. The touching moment is so adorable and heartfelt, showing Jonathan giggle at first, and looking around in disbelief. He quickly breaks down into tears and Principal Scott Hanson goes to embrace the boy in a hug after his emotional reaction.

This is just a great example of the huge impact that teachers can have on kids. We need to pay our teachers more; they more than deserve it. — Ben Jones (@BenJones_5) November 22, 2019

Unfortunately, Jonathan’s family wasn’t able to afford colorblind glasses before the principal let Jonathan borrow his. That’s when they quickly decided to start a GoFundMe account to raise funds to purchase Jonathan his own pair. Their donation site quickly blew up, and they started to receive donations from the public as soon as it was up.

As of today, the boy has managed to raise more than $26,000 dollars. Their initial goal was $350, but the parents stated several people have donated multiple pairs to the Minnesota boy, and will use 100% of additional funds to purchase glasses for those who can’t afford them.

My mom started up a go fund me to get my brother his own pair so he can start seeing the world in color. Any excess funds will go to the Enchroma Foundation who provide these glasses to those in need: https://t.co/ZXyhh7P1PR — Ben Jones (@BenJones_5) November 22, 2019

The Enchroma company will also match every pair of glasses they purchase with a free pair, meaning yes, they will double the number of people they can help. This truly is wonderful to see, especially since people who donated don’t know Jonathan but want to help out any way they can. I guess it just goes to show you that sometimes all it takes is a little compassion and love to make a difference in someone’s life.