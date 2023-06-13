Who Is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu?

Love was in the air at this year’s French Open, and we’re not talking about the score! Actor Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted at the tennis tournament on a romantic date with his girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu.

While People tells us that the pair aren’t often seen in public, it seems they made an exception on Sunday to join the star-studded audience in Paris’s Stade Roland Garros. Other celebrities in the crowd included Hugh Grant and Jessica Alba.

Gyllenhaal made a bold fashion statement with his pink Cuban collar shirt. He pulled it off so well that Esquire advised other men to take note!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu: Low-Key Couple Goals

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Although the Donnie Darko star has been dating Cadieu since 2018, both decided to keep their romantic relationship on the down-low until 2021. They made their public debut on the red carpet at the premiere of The Lost Daughter, directed by Jake’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The celebrity duo has been going strong despite the significant age difference between the actor, 42, and the model, 27. In fact, Jake Gyllenhaal has even mentioned that a wedding could be somewhere on the horizon!

People reported in 2022 that Gyllenhaal alluded to his plans for the future on The Howard Stern Show. Apparently, they included getting married and starting a family.

“That’s all I want is to be a good husband and a father… That really is what I want,” he said. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

As for whether or not he saw that future with Jeanne Cadieu specifically, the Nightcrawler actor seemed to confirm it when his host asked if she was “the one.” Gyllenhaal replied, “I love her so much. She’s such a good person.”