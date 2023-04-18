Amanda Seyfried Reflects on ‘Gorgeous’ Parenting Moment with Husband Thomas Sadoski and the Joyful Fun of Parenthood

Being a mom isn’t easy, especially when you’re also an A-list actress. However, Amanda Seyfriend recently opened up about just how much she enjoys parenting her kids!

“The most fun thing about parenting right now is the puzzle of teaching them what the right thing is, but allowing them to come to the conclusion themselves,” said the Mamma Mia! star. “My six-year-old really understands a lot about consequences and wants to be kind.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Seyfried shares two kids with her husband, Life in Pieces actor Thomas Sadoski: a six-year-old daughter, Nina, and a two-year-old son, Thomas. According to the actress, Sadoski is a great dad.

“Yesterday, I looked at my husband Tom and said ‘God, that was good parenting,'” the actress told People, recalling a time that they worked together to resolve conflict, “It was a gorgeous moment.”

Amanda Seyfried Has a Supportive Mom Group

Amanda Seyfried also has a close-knit support group outside her marriage. Her mom, Ann, lives with her and helps out with the kids. Plus, she’s still besties with childhood friends Anne Hoehn and Maureen North, who are moms as well.

“Our friendship has evolved since we were five,” said Seyfried, “It’s been 30 years and it’s just grown and grown, and then we all had kids around the same time, so we became mothers together.”

This long-term friendship has recently expanded into a business relationship as the three women co-founded Make It Cute, a line of adorable playhouses for kids made from sustainable materials. The product comes highly recommended by none other than the Mean Girls actress’s two kids.

“My kids love playing in it. They just want to go and explore and make their own space,” Seyfried said. “Sometimes I’ll look away and I’ll come out in the living room and I’ll be like, where are they? And they’re both in the house… and they’re playing nicely.”