Visitor Faces Backlash for Disrespectful Photo on Auschwitz Train Tracks

An unidentified woman enraged the public when she posed for a photo on the Auschwitz train tracks in a disrespectful fashion. Auschwitz is now considered a museum and a memorial for those who tragically lost their lives there. Visiting Auschwitz, which was a concentration located in Poland where over 1 million Jews were executed during the Holocaust, is usually a solemn, horrifying, but very moving and impactful experience. However, for the woman in question, the experience seemed to be a joke.

The inappropriate photo showcased the woman posing like a model on the train tracks with a big smile plastered onto her face. Her hand was dramatically caressing her hair while she looked up at the sky, and the unknown man snapping the picture seemed to actually think this was a good idea. Many bystanders agreed that visiting a Holocaust memorial really isn’t the time to look pretty for a photo.

Outrage Caused by Woman’s Pose at Auschwitz

Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant. pic.twitter.com/3OdWavqC4P — Maria 🇬🇧 (@MariaRMGBNews) April 15, 2023

GB News producer Maria Murphy snapped her own photo of the unnamed woman’s pose. Murphy tweeted her picture with the caption, “Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant.”

The official Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account responded to Murphy’s tweet, commenting, “Pictures can hold immense emotional & documentation value for visitors. Images help us remember. When coming to@AuschwitzMuseum visitors should bear in mind that they enter the authentic site of the former camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Respect their memory.”

Many outraged Twitter users also rushed to the comments section of Murphy’s post. One Twitter user wrote, “Shocking. Do they actually know where they are!” Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth commented, “Tomorrow is Yom Ha Shoah. Anyone who takes a light-hearted photograph outside of Auschwitz should be required to watch the recorded testimonies of Holocaust survivors, sit with their children and grandchildren as we flip through photographs of our murdered family members.”