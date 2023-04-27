Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Accompany President Joe Biden and South Korean President at State Dinner

On Wednesday, Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt were in the spotlight as they attended a prestigious event at the White House in Washington, DC. The actress and her son attended the State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The duo looked quite fashionable and sophisticated, with Maddox donning a black suit and Jolie opting for a cream-colored dress and jacket. As per a White House statement issued earlier, the dinner was organized to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical for advancing global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Chip and Joanna Gaines were also among the notable attendees at the dinner, alongside other celebrity guests. The couple, who are famous for their work on the Magnolia Network, had recently visited Seoul, Korea, the hometown of Joanna’s mother Nan Stevens, and had shared some heartwarming footage from their trip earlier this month.

“For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that’s all it was — a dream we’d talk about in that ‘maybe, someday’ way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach,” Joanna shared. “But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up.”

Joanna Gaines on Instagram

During their trip, Joanna had an opportunity to meet some of her relatives whom she had only seen in photographs before and also witnessed the stunning cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

“We walked the same streets my mother did as a young girl, and then again as a young woman with my dad’s hand in hers. In a lot of ways, this trip felt like coming home,” she wrote. “Somehow, connecting with my mom’s past made my own story feel more complete. Feeling grateful for every moment this trip gave us ❤️🇰🇷”

Other guests who attended included Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Chan Ho Park, the first baseball player of South Korean origin to play in the U.S. Major League Baseball. As well as renowned Broadway artists such as Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga, and Jessica Vosk.

Read More: Angelina Jolie Planned to Retire From Acting For This Sweet Reason