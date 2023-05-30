Benedict Cumberbatch and Family Targeted in Home Attack

BBC News reported that Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were the victims of a frightening attempted home invasion. A 35-year-old former chef named Jack Bissell allegedly kicked through an iron gate to their London home while Cumberbatch, his wife Sophie Hunter, and their three children were in the house.

Bissell was thankfully not able to enter the home, but while outside the premises, proceeded to rip a plant from the ground and vandalize the intercom with a knife. During the incident, Bissell was heard saying, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.” Bissell left the scene before police arrived, but was arrested after his DNA was found in the intercom after he spit on it.

Benedict Cumberbatch Victimized in Own Home

Bissell is being charged with criminal damage and has pleaded guilty. It is unclear what the motive of the attack was. Bissell was fined over 300 dollars (£250), and now has a three-year restraining order against him that prohibits the man from going anywhere Cumberbatch’s family or their residence. It is not clear if the former chef knew Cumberbatch prior to the event.

Bissell has a heavy-duty criminal record. The man was arrested for theft, a drug offense, a public order offense, three warnings for offenses against property, and a public order offense. Bissell’s mugshot from 2015, which features the man in his underwear, was posted to Instagram and seen by many.

A source close to the Cumberbatch family told The Daily Mail, “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again. The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.” Cumberbatch and his wife have been married since 2015 and share 7-year-old Kit, 6-year-old Hal, and 3-year-old Finn.”