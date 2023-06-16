Chrissy Teigen Calls Out ‘Piece of Sh*t’ People Who Are Criticizing Her ‘New Face’: ‘I Gained Weight’

Online haters are after Chrissy Teigen again, and this time they’re coming for her face. Luckily, the model always knows how to respond to the nasty comments she receives.

Videos by Rare

In a recent Instagram video, plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj used a photo of Teigen as an example of face fillers gone wrong.

“This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences,” read the caption.

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Plastic Surgeon

Screengrab from Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Not only did the Cravings author find the video insulting, but she also said it just plain wasn’t true. She didn’t miss a beat in responding, sharing the post to her Instagram story and adding a caption of her own.

“‘No mean intentions’???” she wrote. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of sh-t. I gained weight.”

According to Page Six, plenty of other users jumped onto the comments section to take their own swing at Teigen’s self-esteem. The mom of three shared these responses in her story, as well, to highlight the repercussions of the doctor’s negative post.

“Thanks for this @beautybydrkay,” Teigen wrote.

Screengrab from Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Some of the hurtful comments on the plastic surgeon’s video included attacks on the model’s character, such as “She’s a bad person so this is just her Karma,” and “She’s got the face she deserves.” Others compared the model’s alleged “new face” to Madonna and Donatella Versace.

This wouldn’t be the first time that someone made false accusations about Chrissy Teigen online. After the arrival of her third child, some commenters claimed that the media personality had faked her pregnancy with a prosthetic baby bump. According to Page Six, they believed that baby Esti was born via surrogate.

In response, the Bring the Funny judge shared an unmistakable photo from her C-section surgery.