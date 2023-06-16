Melissa McCarthy Takes on The ‘Hot Ones’ Challenge, and We Can’t Stop Laughing

While promoting Disney’s reboot of The Little Mermaid, Melissa McCarthy appeared on Hot Ones, where she showed that she is not one to handle spicy foods. Hot Ones is a popular web series featuring celebrity interviews while both the guest and host Sean Evans challenge themselves to various hot wings, each sauce hotter than the last.

Videos by Rare

Early on in the show, McCarthy, who plays the iconic villain Ursula in The Little Mermaid, reveals that she does not exactly enjoy spicy food. She said, “I have no threshold for spicy at all, which would make this one of my worst choices in life and I make kind of bad choices, so this is saying something.”

Melissa McCarthy Loses Her Cool During Spicy Wing Challenge

During the first three sauces of the challenge, McCarthy was doing just fine, until she tried Chile Lengua de Fuego. After trying the fourth sauce of the episode, McCarthy said “It hit nothing in the front of my mouth and then literally it’s like I got a bee sting.” To ease the pain, McCarthy squirted a spray bottle filled with milk into her mouth.

After trying a sauce called Jalapeno Chico, McCarthy sprayed whipped cream into her mouth from a can. She said, “I can’t tell if it coated it or if it’s escalating. It hurts so much to smile.” After trying chicken wings coated in a sauce called The Spicy Shark, McCarthy exclaimed, “That one’s like I inhaled spicy smoke.”

As the episode progressed, McCarthy consumed sauces called Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity and Alchemy Peppers, which caused her to tell her host, “I hate you so much.” After tasting the final sauce called Hot Ones’ The Last Dab Apollo, the actress dumped the rest of her milk into a pitcher filled with ice and chugged it, prompting Evans to say, “First time I’ve ever seen that.”

During the sauce tasting, Evans was able to conduct a captivating interview with McCarthy. McCarthy discussed how she feels about the current state of comedy, saying, “Somehow the new log line is that comedies don’t work. I think bad comedies don’t work. I think bad movies don’t work, but I will fight to my last breath, which will be in about four more wings, that comedies are important and I think it brings people together.”