Eric Church Buys Hornets from Michael Jordan, Becomes Minority Owner

Popular country singer Eric Church plans to make a significant financial investment in his native state’s professional basketball team, the Charlotte Hornets. Teaming up with a consortium of investors, which includes rapper J. Cole, Church is currently in the final stages of a deal to obtain a controlling interest in the team from former player Michael Jordan.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday.”

The announcement was also made through an official press release on June 16. However, the transaction’s completion is contingent upon receiving approval from the NBA Board of Governors.

Eric Church Buys Hornets from Michael Jordan

J. Cole and Eric Church will both become part owners of the Charlotte Hornets as part of the team's $3 billion sale.



Although Church hasn’t released an official statement regarding the purchase, he has been quite vocal about his support for North Carolina sports teams in the past. Back in 2022, he went as far as canceling a concert in Texas just so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels play in the NCAA’s Final Four basketball tournament.

Church’s decision to invest in the Charlotte Hornets is a clear indication of his unwavering dedication to his home state and the sports community as a whole.

