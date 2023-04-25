Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Arrival of First Child with Erin Darke

Congrats to Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke, who recently welcomed a new baby into the world! The happy couple was spotted walking around New York City on Monday pushing a stroller.

Daily Mail broke the exclusive story with a series of candid photos of the actors and their first child. The pictures show the pair dressed in casual attire for the outing.

Darke was seen out and about in New York last month sporting a very visible baby bump. A representative confirmed to The Sun that the actress was expecting.

“They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore,” a source said. “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Are Now Proud Parents

Although the new parents have always opted to keep their private life… well, private, they have shared a few details about their adorable relationship throughout the decade they’ve been together. According to People, the two actors met while working on the film Kill Your Darlings in 2012.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” said Radcliffe.

The Miracle Workers actor also told Us Weekly in 2014 that his girlfriend was his “best friend.”

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend,” he said, adding, “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

In the past, Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his hopes for his future children. Speaking to Newsweek, he explained that he would love to see them in show business, but not as celebrities.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets,” he explained. “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.'”

Reflecting on his own experience of becoming a household name at a very young age, the actor said “I wouldn’t want fame for my kid.”