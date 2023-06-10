Emily Blunt Says Her Kids Don’t Really Care She’s a Successful Star

Emily Blunt may have played iconic characters like Mary Poppins and starred in modern-day classics like A Quiet Place, but none of that seems to matter to her and husband John Krasinski‘s two children. In a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR UK, Blunt revealed that her daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Hazel, are unimpressed when they see films starring their mother being promoted.

During the interview, Blunt said, “When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it … I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’ And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, ‘Oh, there’s Mama,’ but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

During the interview, Blunt also discussed the difficulty of being away from her children when shooting a film. She said, “Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away.”

Blunt also revealed that one of her daughters actually wants to follow in her footsteps. Blunt stated, “My daughter wants to be an actress.” The world-renowned performer said that she wants “to say, ‘Don’t do it!'” to her young child because professional acting is “a hard industry and it can be very disappointing.” Blunt added, “A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.”

Also during the interview, Blunt promoted her upcoming film, Oppenheimer. In Oppenheimer, Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of the titular character, portrayed by Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer, which is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, will be released theatrically on July 21. In addition to Blunt and Murphy, Oppenheimer features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others.

Regarding her role in Oppenheimer, Blunt said, “I found her so interesting to play, because she was a great scientist herself, but limited by the era she lived in. A lot of women a few generations ahead of me weren’t allowed the juggle of a career and children – there was an expectation they should choose, and if they did choose their career, they were frowned upon. Even now, I see women in their 70s whose whole identity has been caught up in motherhood, and then once that’s done, there’s this sense of, ‘Who am I and how do I reclaim myself?'”

