5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

When people tell Jennifer Aniston that she looks “great,” she wishes they would stop there.

In a conversation with British Vogue, the Friends alum revealed that she hates it when people say, “You look great for your age.”

“It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it,” Aniston said. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Apparently, Pete Davidson owes his career in comedy to Amy Schumer.

During her recent appearance on What What Happens Live, the actress told host Andy Cohen that she’d gotten the ball rolling for Davidson’s Saturday Night Live stint.

“I do take full credit for Pete Davidson’s success,” she said, joking.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, who has recently gone from a memorable character actress to an A-lister, has lived a very fulfilled life, but one endeavor she never attempted was having children. The White Lotus star revealed to British GQ that she feels as though Los Angeles, the city she calls home, caters to families instead of single people like herself.

Coolidge said, “I’m bored here,” when Los Angeles was brought up. She added, “I think I’d appreciate it more if I had kids or something.” Coolidge’s friends have encouraged her to ponder the idea of adopting a baby, but the iconic actress doesn’t think motherhood is for her.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger recently discussed their past rivalry in a new docuseries that focuses on Schwarzenegger’s life and career. During the conversation, Stallone admitted that Schwarzenegger was the “superior” action hero.

Back in the day, two Hollywood greats were fierce competitors at the box office. However, over time they became good pals and even co-starred in films like The Expendables and Escape Plan.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Carrie Underwood attends ‘SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Carrie Underwood from the SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Carrie Underwood has exciting news for country fans across the country! She has announced a deluxe edition of her latest studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, set to be released on September 22. The deluxe edition will include six new tracks, one of which called “Take Me Out,” is already available.

In addition to her new music, Carrie has also launched a new SiriusXM channel called Carrie’s Country. It is a 24/7 channel that showcases Carrie’s favorite country songs, along with new and classic tracks, so you can listen to what Carrie listens to. The channel reflects Carrie’s eclectic taste, featuring not only country but also classic and hard rock songs. She will also share stories about her music, career, and life on the road. Listeners can tune in to channel 60 on Sirius XM to enjoy the curated playlist.